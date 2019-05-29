Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Trade negative news and weak data favor risk-off sentiment.
  • Greenback strength confines upside.

With the US Dollar (USD) strength restricting Gold from safe-haven benefits, the bullion is taking the rounds near $1280 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

Comments indicating higher tariffs on Chinese goods by the US President Donald Trump initially triggered risk-off sentiment around late-Tuesday.

The mood stretched overnight after Chinese daily points the dragon nation’s ability to fight against the US with its rare earth metal stocks, the same was also suggested by various lawmakers from the world’s second-largest economy.

Additionally, the latest weakness in the US Dallas Fed manufacturing index and Bloomberg expecting soft economic growth from China also added to the risk aversion.

However, greenback’s risk-safety nature capped the yellow metal’s gains.

Investors may now keep their eyes on the US-China headlines as fewer data are up for release on the economic calendar.

Technical Analysis

While 200-day simple moving average (SMA) levels near $1297 seem restricting near-term upside, $1260 comprising 100-day SMA acts as important downside support for the metal. Also, $1310 and $1267 are extra numbers that traders may observe for further guidance.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Rejected at 200-hour MA in Asia

EUR/USD: Rejected at 200-hour MA in Asia

EUR/USD picked up a bid around 1.1159 in early Asia, but failed to take out the 200-hour moving average (MA) resistance at 1.1173 and is now trading at 1.1165. A breakout on USD/CNH could yield a bigger drop in the spot. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: UK’s political uncertainty favors bears targeting 1.2600

GBP/USD: UK’s political uncertainty favors bears targeting 1.2600

With the EU parliamentary election results exerting pressure on the UK’s frontline lawmakers, the GBP/USD pair remains weak around 1.2650 during early Wednesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Downside playing out in risk-off mode

USD/JPY: Downside playing out in risk-off mode

US markets returned from their long weekend and after an initial spike to the upside on Wall Street, a risk-averse mood kicked in, sending stocks down to close in a sea of red, supporting the yen. The sot now trades modestly flat near 109.35 levels as risk-off persists. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play

Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play

With the US Dollar (USD) strength restricting Gold from safe-haven benefits, the bullion is taking the rounds near $1280 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

Gold News

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.  

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location