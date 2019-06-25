Gold: Buyers cheer geopolitical tension, doubts over trade deal as greenback weakness persists

- Risk-off holds the hot-spot as uncertainty surrounding G20 and the US-Iran tussle continues.
- The extended weakness of the US Dollar (USD) adds strength to the buying sentiment.
- Late-2013 high near $1435 is in the spotlight considering macro political plays/monetary easing bias.
With the on-going USD weakness and pessimistic trade/political plays providing background music to the yellow metal’s surge to the multi-year top, the Gold prices are now taking the bids near $1426 during early Tuesday.
The (Federal Open Market Committee) FOMC-led USD decline continues to prevail after Monday’s Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index lagged behind the market consensus.
Adding to the greenback weakness could be the US President Donald Trump’s criticism of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy system.
At the geopolitical front, the US and Chinese leaders are to break the deadlocked trade negotiation during this week’s meeting of 20 global leaders (G20) in Japan. However, none of the sides are providing any positive statements to please trade optimists.
Furthermore, Iran continues to stand tough against the US and turns down odds for the talk while the US President levied fresh sanction on the Arab country.
Moving on, today’s speech from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be closely observed to validate recent bearish bias spread by the FOMC and its global counterparts.
Technical Analysis
Despite overbought levels of 14-day relative strength (RSI) indicating warnings for a pullback to $1400 and the year 2016 top near $1375, macros support the bullion’s surge towards the late-2013 high around $1435, a break of which could further accelerate the north-run in the direction to $1488 and $1500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Extending longest daily winning streak since March
EUR/USD closed higher for the fourth consecutive day on Monday to register its longest daily winning streak since March 20. The pair gained 0.26 percent on Monday, having found acceptance above the 200-day MA on Friday.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers struggle over no-deal Brexit fears around 1.2740
With the UK PM candidate Boris Johnson’s sustained commitment to leave the EU on October 31 highlighting no-deal Brexit fears, the GBP/USD pair buyers fall short of cheering the broad US Dollar (USD) weakness off-late.
USD/JPY: Price leaves a mixed outlook on the charts
The overnight price action on the yellow metal has left a mixed outlook on the charts. Technical momentum indicators are also mixed, reading in overbought territory as the price takes on prior resistance on the monthly charts.
Gold: Buyers target $ 1450 amid geopolitical tension, trade jitters
With the ongoing USD weakness and pessimistic trade/political plays providing background music to the yellow metal’s surge to the multi-year top, Gold prices are now testing the 1430 figure en route the key1450 barrier.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.