Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around 3-month low, trade/politics in focus

- Gold refrains from further declines amid a lack of fresh catalysts.
- Headlines concerning Hong Kong, the Middle East and US-China trade relations highlight market risk.
- Brexit/receding odds of the US President Trump’s impeachment challenges risk aversion.
Despite on-going doubts concerning the US-China trade deal and geopolitical tensions elsewhere, Gold prices stop further declines below multi-month low as it takes rounds to $1,455 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday.
While a lack of major catalysts and absence of the US/Canadian traders limited market’s moves on Monday, receding political pessimism at the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s readiness to conquer impeachment charges seem to weigh on the yellow metal. Further, recent headlines from Politico suggests that the US President Trump will drop tariffs on the EU automobiles after the current relaxation period gets over on Wednesday.
On the contrary, the US official’s comment over the Hong Kong protests might push China to reiterate strong retaliation to anyone challenge its “one country, two systems” motto. Also likely adding to the risk-off could be few more traces of uranium from Iran that could lead to fresh US-Iran tension.
Although the US treasury markets were off by the time of writing, losses of Wall Street and the market’s initial reaction to the recent risk events could lead to the bullion’s recovery when the session gets active, hopefully after Tokyo open.
Traders will also keep a close eye on the Fedspeak and the President Trump’s speech for fresh direction while also not ignoring second-tier data on the economic calendar.
Technical Analysis
August 05 low and July 03 high together offer $1,436 as the strong support to watch during the safe-haven’s further declines while $1,474/75 could act as an immediate upside barrier.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1455.72
|Today Daily Change
|-2.89
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1458.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1491.66
|Daily SMA50
|1499.53
|Daily SMA100
|1476.85
|Daily SMA200
|1390.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1472.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1456.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1514.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.43
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1462.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1466.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1452.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1446.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1435.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1468.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1479.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1485.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1051 level
The Euro remains under selling pressure below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is weak and a break below 1.1028 support level could open the doors to further losses.
GBP/USD: 1.2880, 3-week-old falling trendline limit immediate upside
The GBP/USD pair’s recent pullback from 50/100-bar SMA confluence requires confirmation. The quote current takes the rounds to 1.2855 by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY keeps range around 200-DMA amid trade woes, ahead of Trump
With the sentiment still undermined by US President Trump’s last week's comments on the US-China trade deal, the USD/JPY pair trades modestly flat just ahead of the 109-handle.
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around 3-month low, trade/politics in focus
Despite on-going doubts about the US-CN trade deal and geopolitical tensions elsewhere, Gold prices stop further declines below multi-month low as it takes rounds to $1,455.
5 Biggest Risks for FX this Week
Monday was a slow start to a busy week for the currency market. The US bond market was closed for Veteran's Day but the stock market was open allowing stocks to consolidate gains.