Gold (XAU/USD) continued its five-day surge and refreshed nine-year high at $1898.44 on Thursday. Now is trading just above the critical support at $1885 but bulls are still at the helm according to technicals indicators. The yellow metal is also supported by intensified Sino-American tensions, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs.
Key quotes
“The yellow metal is set to extend its upbeat momentum, as the greenback remains pressured by the latest report that the Republicans delayed the announcement of a $1 trillion stimulus package amid lingering disagreements. Additionally, gold could also take advantage of the intensifying risk-off trades after Beijing ordered the US to close its consulate in Chengdu, in a tit-for-tat response to the Houston closure.”
“Bulls are likely to remain in control as long as the price manages to stay above the critical $1886/85 region, the confluence of the bullish 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) and rising trendline support.”
“The upside bias appears intact as the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays above the midline, in the bullish territory. Therefore, the price could see a fresh leg higher towards the multi-month highs before testing the $1900 level. If the bulls take out that level, the next hurdle at the rising trendline resistance of $1908 could be challenged en route the record high of $1921.17.”
“A convincing break below the critical support zone at $1886/85 will confirm the rising channel breakdown, triggering a fresh corrective slide in the metal towards the upward-sloping 50-HMA at $1873.23. The next downside target is aligned around $1850, where the bullish 100-HMA lies.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.