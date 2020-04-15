Gold bulls probed near seven-year top amid US dollar pullback, risk-off

- Gold prices ease from the highest since October 2012.
- US dollar recovers the latest losses, Treasury yields, stock futures are down.
- IMF forecasts the global slowdown, ETFs keep piling amid risk-off.
Gold prices step back from the seven-year high to $1,726, down 0.10% on a day, while nearing the European markets’ opening on Wednesday. Although broad risk-off, coupled with the investment buying, keeps the bullion near the multi-month top, the recent US dollar pullback seems to compress the further advances.
The US dollar recovers some of its latest losses amid hopes, paved by US President Donald Trump, concerning the early re-opening of the world’s largest economy.
However, the surge in the global numbers of the coronavirus (COVID-19), near two million infections and over 150,000 deaths, suggest the risk-on is still far. Also weighing on the trading sentiment could be a market consensus that the US and the UK are still three to four weeks away from the peak.
As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields and the stock futures remain under pressure with mild losses.
On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cited fears of global slowdown while revising its 2020 GDP forecast to -3.0%. Further to support the bullion, the Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are on their buying spree. As per the Livemint, “Gold exchange-traded funds or ETFs continued to see inflow. The holdings SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.8% to 1,017.59.”
Even if the virus updates could keep the propelling the bullion prices towards the fresh multi-year tops, US Retail Sales and Fed’s Beige Book may offer intermediate guidelines.
Technical analysis
October 2012 high surrounding $1,796/97 remains on the bulls’ radar unless gold prices decline below $1,700 on a day.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1726.32
|Today Daily Change
|-1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1727.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1607.19
|Daily SMA50
|1605.09
|Daily SMA100
|1561.6
|Daily SMA200
|1522.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1747.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1709.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1733.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1724
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1708.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1670.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1747.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1766.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1785.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from two-week highs, but holds above 50-day MA
EUR/USD has retreated from overnight highs near 1.0990. Optimism that the coronavirus crisis has peaked is supportive of risk assets and gains in EUR/USD. On the data front, the focus is on Italy's inflation figure and the US monthly retail sales.
GBP/USD snaps two-day winning streak with eyes on Brexit/coronavirus news
GBP/USD steps back from the five-week top of 1.2648. The US Dollar consolidates losses amid hopes of the early restart of some US states. The EU-UK Brexit negotiators will discuss a future timetable for talks. Focus on US data, virus updates.
Federal Reserve Beige Book Preview: Back to the future in March
The six weeks between the emergency Fed meeting on March 15 and the scheduled April FOMC will be remembered as some of the most eventful in the economic history of the US, comparable to the financial crash of 2008 and the terrorist attacks of 2001.
Gold bulls probe near seven-year top amid US dollar pullback, risk-off
Gold prices ease from the highest since October 2012. The US dollar recovers the latest losses, Treasury yields, stock futures are down. IMF forecasts the global slowdown, ETFs keep piling amid risk-off.
WTI: On the back foot below weekly falling trendline
Having failed to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Asia, WTI stays under pressure around $20.50 ahead of the European session on Wednesday. March-end low appears nearby on the bears’ radar. Buyers will look for entry beyond 200-HMA.