Gold bulls look comfortable above the $1,900 mark amid a softer US Dollar

- Gold price eyes March high at the $1,915 mark amid falling yields.
- US CPI release looks pessimistic for the US Dollar.
- US Retail Sales and PPI data are the highlights for the day.
Gold price is consolidating above the $1,900 mark amid a softer US Dollar and positive risk sentiment. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on Tuesday relaxed investors as the data came in line with expectations.
The US CPI headlines MoM reading came in at 0.4% from the prior 0.5%, and the YoY reading came in at 6.0% from the prior 6.4%. The core component MoM came in at 0.5%, slightly higher than the prior 0.4%, and YoY variant came in at 5.5% from 5.6%. The service, excluding the shelter component, came in softer than expected. The aforementioned data has been perceived positively by investors and as a result, a surge has been seen in US equity complexes on Tuesday.
Investors have become increasingly cautious and concerned about Tuesday's US CPI release due to the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which has highlighted the underlying damage within the US banking and financial system. As a result, the Federal Reserve (Fed) may need to halt its rate-hiking cycle sooner than expected to address the situation. However, a stronger US CPI release could pose a challenge to this plan.
Nevertheless, a relatively calm US CPI release has made Fed’s job a little easy, as the most concerning part of the inflationary matrix, ex-shelter, had signaled some easing.
Regarding current market dynamics, the March FOMC meeting could be a one and done deal for the rate hiking cycle, and the market could speculate on the possibility for a rate cut at the end of 2023. However, more clarity is needed on that front.
Moving on to the economic calendar, US Retails Sales data and Producer Price Index (PPI) is on the docket for Wednesday.
It will be important to watch the US Retail Sales data if it signals any muted retail activity prior to the FOMC meeting on March 22.
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1902.98
|Today Daily Change
|-1.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1904.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1840.85
|Daily SMA50
|1874.19
|Daily SMA100
|1815.61
|Daily SMA200
|1775.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1914.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1895.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1809.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1902.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1907.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1894.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1876.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1913.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1923.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1932.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
