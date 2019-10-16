Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • US Dollar has been under pressure midweek, Gold climbed over 0.6%.
  • Gold prices have come into their own again amidst continued geopolitical angst.

The price of Gold rose 0.60% to $1489 and change having topped out at $1491.80, rising from a low of $1477.20 on the day as investors continued to monitor global political news surrounding trade and Brexit, and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, supporting precious metals. 

The US Dollar has been under pressure midweek, down over 0.30% at the time of writing while testing below the 98 handle for the first time since the middle of last month. A fall in retail sales raised concerns about the momentum in consumption, but the NAHB housing index rebounded to its highest level in 21 months yet the Dollar was under pressure.

Gold bugs will only rejoice should guidance open the door to further cuts

However, Gold prices have come into their own again amidst continued angst over trade wars and various other geopolitical uncertainties, such as Hong Kong, the Middle East and Brexit. The switch in risk sentiment supported Gold for December delivery on Comex to climb $10.50, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,494 an ounce on Wednesday, paring back the majority of the prior day's losses. 

"We still think gold remains attractive, given that the market is still somewhat underpricing the likelihood of an October cut, which suggests that Fed pricing should still remain supportive. That being said, gold bugs will only rejoice should guidance open the door to further cuts, which may just be too big of an ask for this meeting," analysts at TD Securities argued.

Gold levels 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1490.56
Today Daily Change 9.50
Today Daily Change % 0.64
Today daily open 1481.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1499.64
Daily SMA50 1507.39
Daily SMA100 1448.63
Daily SMA200 1372.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1497.95
Previous Daily Low 1477.29
Previous Weekly High 1516.85
Previous Weekly Low 1474.2
Previous Monthly High 1557.03
Previous Monthly Low 1464.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1485.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1490.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 1472.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 1464.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 1452.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 1493.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 1506.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 1514.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on

EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on

Positive news related to Brexit and the US-China trade war coupled with poor US Retail Sales, weighing on the dollar. EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1060 for the first time in over a month.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rallies past 1.2860 on Macron words

GBP/USD rallies past 1.2860 on Macron words

The market is firmly believing that a Brexit deal is at the tip of the fingers, pushing Pound to fresh five-month highs above 1.2860. French President Macron said that a Brexit agreement is being finalized, the latest bullish catalyst for the pair.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses

USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses

The USD/JPY erased all the losses that followed the US Retail Sales report, and it trades at 108.75/80, flat for the day and off lows. The pair is following US equity prices and remains supported by the improvement in risk sentiment over the last days and the rebound in yields. 

USD/JPY News

Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's

Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's

The price of Gold rose 0.60% to $1489 and change having topped out at $1491.80, rising from a low of $1477.20 on the day as investors continued to monitor global political news surrounding trade and Brexit, and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, supporting precious metals.

Gold News

Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead

Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead

The cryptocurrency market is in the tailspin. Bitcoin's collapse below critical $8,000 triggered a host os sell-orders and affected the momentum of all major altcoins as well.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures