Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1331 as trade headlines grab the spotlight

- Political plays surrounding trade entertain global traders amid lack of top-tier data.
- Latest positives from the IMF seem to have directed the risk sentiment.
Although initially negative headlines from the US-Mexico talks propelled the risk-safety during early Thursday, trade positive comments later on restored investor confidence and dragged the Gold prices down towards $1331 amid initial Asian session.
The bullion rose after the news broke that the White House talks between the US and Mexican leaders failed to offer any solution to avoid fresh tariffs on Mexico’s products reaching the US. However, it was later tweeted by the US President Donald Trump that the talks will resume tomorrow and only if it fails, the trade neighbor will witness 5% tariffs that can go up to 15% by October.
It should also be noted that another report from the CNN conveyed that the US intelligence knew that China helps Saudi Arabia build missiles. With this, the US may turn harsher over the dragon nation during their confrontation at this month’s G20 meet of global leaders.
On the top of that, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde said that while she will be pushing global leaders to not harm the latest recovery with tariff war during upcoming G20, she doesn’t see the threat of global recession.
Adding to the upbeat sentiment could also be the Japanese press report conveying brighter chances of a trade discussion between the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Japan finance minister Taro Aso at the sidelines of G20.
Global risk barometer, the US 10-year treasury yield, is in green by nearly one basis point to 2.13% during the press time.
With little data on hand, investors may keep following global political plays in order to determine near-term trade direction.
Technical Analysis
A successful break of current year tops surrounding $1347 becomes pre-requisite for the yellow metal to aim for $1356/57 region comprising April 2018 highs, failure to do so seems to favor sellers targeting return of $1328 and $1311.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.