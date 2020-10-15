Gold bullish: Global negative-yielding debt soars to 18-month high

The pile of negative-yielding global debt – the ones that cost investors money for holding them – has climbed to $16.3 trillion. That's the highest tally since April 2019 and just shy of a record high of $800 billion, as noted by macro analyst Holger Zschaepitz.

The ballooning amount of global debt with negative yields is a bullish development for gold, a zero-yielding haven, and an inflation hedge.

The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,896 per ounce, representing a 0.28% drop on the day. Gold reached a record high of $2,075 on Aug. 17, having bottomed out near $1,450 in March.