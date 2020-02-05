Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable, trades sub-$1560/oz

The bear flag on the daily chart is weakening the medium-term outlook.

The level to beat for bears is the 1550 support.

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag weakening the outlook of XAU/USD in the medium term.

Gold four-hour chart

Bulls are attempting to form a base near the 1550 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. However, the market is debating whether to resume the main uptrend or extending the pullback down. The buyers would need a clear break above the 1570/75 resistance zone to establish a bullish bias. On the flip side, if the price fails to make any progress above the above-mentioned price zone, the metal could become vulnerable to bearish incursions. A break below the 1550 support could lead to 1540 and possible to 1525 if the bears gather momentum.

Additional key levels