Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits eight-year's highs, trades above $1700/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD starts the trading week reaching levels not seen since late 2012. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1740 resistance.
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
Gold broke to fresh 2020 highs while trading above the main DMA (daily simple moving averages) suggesting that buyers remain in full control of the market. 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is trading above the main SMAs while breaking above the 1690/1700 resistance zone as bulls are eyeing the 1740 and 1780/1800 levels on the way up. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 1690/1700 price zone and the 1660 level on any dip down.
 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1716.86
Today Daily Change 32.52
Today Daily Change % 1.93
Today daily open 1684.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1587.32
Daily SMA50 1599.54
Daily SMA100 1556.37
Daily SMA200 1519.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1690.42
Previous Daily Low 1643.82
Previous Weekly High 1690.42
Previous Weekly Low 1609.15
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1672.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1655.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 1626.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1608.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 1701.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 1748.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

