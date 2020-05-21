Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains above $1700/oz

  • XAU/USD is retracing down after last week’s gains. 
  • The level to beat for bulls the 1740 resistance.
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is consolidating the recent gains while trading above $1700 per troy ounce and the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. XAU/USD is likely to stay supported with bulls trying to regain the 1740 level initially followed by the 1780/1800 price zone. Occasional retracements should find support near the 1690/1700 price zone and the 1660 level. 
    

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1725.42
Today Daily Change -23.52
Today Daily Change % -1.34
Today daily open 1748.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1715.53
Daily SMA50 1658.42
Daily SMA100 1622.26
Daily SMA200 1557.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1754.04
Previous Daily Low 1742.74
Previous Weekly High 1751.8
Previous Weekly Low 1690.05
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1749.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1747.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 1743.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 1737.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 1731.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 1754.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1759.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 1765.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

