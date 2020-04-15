Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains above $1700/oz.

By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD bulls remain in control, trading near $1723/oz ahead of Asia.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1740 resistance.
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
After breaking to fresh 2020 highs, this Wednesday XAU/USD had a modest consolidation day while trading above the main DMAs (daily simple moving averages) suggesting that bulls remain in full control of this market. 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is trading above the main SMAs, making higher highs and lows while holding above the 1690/1700 support zone as buyers are eyeing the 1740 and 1780/1800 levels to the upside. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 1690/1700 price zone and the 1660 level on any retracement down.
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1720.98
Today Daily Change -6.68
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1727.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1607.19
Daily SMA50 1605.09
Daily SMA100 1561.6
Daily SMA200 1522.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1747.82
Previous Daily Low 1709.27
Previous Weekly High 1690.42
Previous Weekly Low 1609.15
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1733.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1724
Daily Pivot Point S1 1708.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 1689.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1670.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 1747.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 1766.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 1785.78

 

 

