Gold appetite to improve as Fed signals low interest rates – ANZ

Gold rallied strongly after the Fed noted that low-interest rates were here to stay and is currently trading at $1732.60. Silver also benefitted, soaring to $18.193 and sitting at $17.894 now, strategists at ANZ Bank apprise.
Key quotes
“Chair Powell signalled that asset purchases would continue at the present pace or more, while rates will remain near zero through 2022.”
“The open-ended asset purchasing program gave comfort to those who have been worried that rising asset prices could curtail Fed buying. Silver prices rallied even stronger, as investors looked to the unloved precious metal.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed
The market mood has soured after the Federal Reserve painted a gloomy picture and committed to keeping rates low and supporting the economy. Investors focused on the outlook rather than the support, with the dollar eventually rising from the lows, and gold benefitting.
Gold: Slips back below $1730 as US dollar rebounds
XAU bears look to extend the break below 1730 threshold. USD recovers post-Fed losses as risk-aversion refuels haven demand. Eyes on global equities, USD dynamics ahead of US data.
WTI: Down 2.8% in Asia, forming H&S pattern on 1H
Oil prices are flashing red in Asia and look to be forming a major bearish reversal technical pattern. WTI prints a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. Acceptance below the neckline support would confirm bearish reversal.