Gold: Another multi-year high for XAU/USD at $1870/oz

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • XAU/USD rose further, reaching levels last seen back in September 2011.
  • Greenback consolidates losses across the board, DXY heads for lowest close since September 2018.

The XAU/USD now spiked to $1,870 reaching a fresh multi-year high. The ongoing rally in gold prices remains firm as the greenback holds onto recent losses. From the top the yellow metal pulled back modestly and it is trading at $1,865; more than a hundred dollars above the level it had a month ago.

Gold is about to post the fourth daily gain in a row. Many analysts warn the rally could go on and test soon the $1,900 area. Above the next critical level is the record high around $1,920.

The slide of the US Dollar supports more gains in gold. The US Dollar Index fell to under 95.00 for the first time since March and is approaching the 2020 intraday low. An improvement in market sentiment on COVID-19 vaccine hopes and following the EU recovery fund agreement, and lower US yields weigh on the greenback.

Silver (XAG/USD) is up by almost 7%, trading at 22.75, the strongest level since 2013. Both metals continue to rally despite extreme overbought readings that technical indicators show. The bullish momentum appears intact.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1865.48
Today Daily Change 23.65
Today Daily Change % 1.28
Today daily open 1841.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1792.61
Daily SMA50 1753.44
Daily SMA100 1701.28
Daily SMA200 1611.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1843.54
Previous Daily Low 1815.9
Previous Weekly High 1815.1
Previous Weekly Low 1790.42
Previous Monthly High 1785.91
Previous Monthly Low 1670.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1832.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1826.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 1823.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 1806.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 1796.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 1851.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 1861.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 1879.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.

Gold News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.  

Read more

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures