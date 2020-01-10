Gold and Palladium Price News: XPD/USD Soars Over $2,000 per Ounce and XAU/USD above $1,600

Gold Above $1,600 As Iran Retaliates
On Tuesday, I wrote that “given that Soleimani was widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran, we should expect a response.” And, indeed, it arrived before too long. On Wednesday, just hours after the funeral of the Iranian general, Iran launched a missile attack on two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.
In the last edition of the Fundamental Gold Report, I also wrote “the elevated geopolitical risks may support the gold prices, at least in the short-term.” Indeed, gold got support – and what a strong one! Please take a look at the chart below. As one can see, the price of gold spiked to above $1,610, the highest level since February 2013. Read more...
GOLD Uptrend Should Continue at the Break of 1- 2-3 Pattern
A bounce above 1556.60 should make the price go higher towards 1575 and 1585 zone. However, we need to see a momentum to the upside and it will also depend on the NFP result today. Worse than expected result should send the GOLD higher. Whatever the case might be with the NFP a break of 1556 will be bullish and only the NFP could mess up with the GOLD bulls on Friday. Read more...
Palladium Soars Over $2,000 per Ounce
Palladium exceeds $2,000 per ounce on Monday, boosted by rising tensions in the Middle East, while risk-off sentiment dominates the market.
Today, Palladium jumped up $34.22 or 1.76% reaching $2,023.48, gold climbs $23.96 or 1.54% reaching $1,576.36, while silver advances 36 cents or 2.02% touching $18,416 per ounce.
Thus, XPD/USD continue to increase their profits this Monday fueled by investors' sense of risk-off following escalating tensions in the Middle East following the death of Commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday 03rd. Read more…
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
