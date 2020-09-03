GOGO Stock Price Today: Futuristic 5G products may trigger extended gains after cash boost

NASDAQ: GOGO has jumped by 28% on Wednesday after selling its commercial aviation business.

Gogo Inc's fresh cash injection may boost its futuristic 5G offering.

The firm's market valuation remains small despite tripling within a month.

Going big by leaving the past behind – that is the notion that has propelled investors to pile into GoGo Inc, sending its shares to close at $9.48 on Wednesday, the since May 2018. NASDAQ: GOGO latest 28% jump completes a tripling of the equity price within a month. The closing price was only $3.15 on August 15.

The provider of in-flight broadband is still worth less than $1 billion – minuscule in comparison to other tech companies. While the 52-week high of $10.26 is close and could be challenged, short-term profit-taking could precede the next upward move.

GOGO Stock News

Gogo Inc's shares jumped after it announced the selling of its commercial aviation business to Intelsat – a firm mired in bankruptcy – for a whopping $400 million. Succeding in convincing a company that is underwater to pay such a vast sum is undoubtedly a remarkable achievement. Intelsat filed for Chapter 11 protection in May but remains the second-largest satellite operator.

Some of the funds will be used by Gogo to pay down its own debt, but more importantly, it will still have money left for future investment. CEO Oakleigh Thorne is optimistic about the airline industry's recovery and on new technologies to offer new products.

The Chicago-based company is staking its fortunes with the promising 5G technology – which is moving from the theoretical world to practice at a rapid pace.

The ongoing clash between the US and China has slowed the deployment of 5G hardware, but projects are moving forward. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is cleaning up the spectrum to make way for 5G.