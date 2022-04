Earlier in the day, Canoo announced on social media that it was the recipient of two design awards from the site iFDesign.com. The company received a Gold Award for its multi-purpose delivery vehicle. It also received design awards for its much-anticipated pick up truck model, as well as its Level 2 charger concept. The Canoo Pickup has been turning heads as a lifestyle vehicle for those who love the wilderness and outdoors. The model is expected to be available by early 2023.

Electric vehicle stocks extended their declines in what has been a brutal week for growth stocks. Not even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could hold its head above water as the industry leader succumbed to the downward pressure and fell by 0.37%. Other EV stocks trading in the red included Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), and Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI). Along with Canoo, Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) posted positive sessions to close the week.

NASDAQ:GOEV surprised investors on Friday with a positive session as the EV startup outperformed the broader markets to close the week. Shares of GOEV jumped by 5.10% and closed the trading session at $4.95. There wasn’t any specific company news although GOEV has been mentioned on social media as a candidate for a short squeeze recently. Canoo’s gains were an outlier on Friday as the US markets tumbled into the weekend. The Dow Jones fell by 981 basis points for its worst performing day since 2020, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both dropped by 2.77% and 2.55% respectively during the session

