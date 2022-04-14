While we shouldn’t be surprised, China has come out to warn investors in NFTs about the potential risks in the industry. The Chinese government banned cryptocurrencies earlier this year and are now setting their sites on the red-hot NFT market. The Chinese Banking Association has listed new regulations for NFTs on its website, as the country attempts to uphold its anti-money laundering laws.

GameStop investors are patiently awaiting news from the company about the impending stock split that is set to take place in the near future. Despite the exciting news, the stock hasn’t exactly been soaring, as continued weakness in the US economy has created downward selling pressure on the stock market. Meme stocks in particular have struggled this year as the market has punished companies trading at valuations that are inflated compared to the underlying fundamentals. Can the stock split save GameStop’s stock? We could definitely see another spike when details are released, but the company will need to show sustainable growth if it wants to return to its previous levels.

NYSE:GME climbed higher on Wednesday as growth stocks rebounded from a three-day decline ahead of the March CPI report on Tuesday. Shares of GME rose by 3.82% and closed the trading session at $150.40 . Despite the record inflation levels for the month of March, investors shrugged off the report, causing a market rebound. All three major indices bounced higher, snapping the slide to start the week. The Dow Jones gained 344 basis points, the S&P 500 added 1.12%, and the NASDAQ jumped higher by 2.03% during the session.

