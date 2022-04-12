The stock split trend continued on Monday following the recent announcements from GameStop, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Now, Canadian eCommerce giant Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has announced a ten for one stock split that will go into effect on June 28th. Shares of SHOP were up 2.52% during Monday’s session, but are still down more than 54% so far in 2022.

GameStop retail traders have always been an eccentric group, but some are taking the next step to protect their investments from brokerages and hedge funds. Retail traders have taken to DRS or the Direct Registration System to keep track of their meme stock investments. The DRS system provides physical certificates of share ownership and does not require the trader to go through a third-party brokerage. Given how meme stock investors feel about brokerages like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), it is not surprising that they prefer the DRS route when holding shares of what they believe to be heavily manipulated stocks.

NYSE:GME managed to start the week in the green despite a broader market decline that was brought on by rising treasury rates. On Monday, shares of GameStop gained 0.51% and closed the trading session at $146.93. The broader US markets kicked the week off below water once again as the bearish trend from last week continued during Monday’s session. All three major indices tumbled as the ten-year treasury yield hit a three-year high. The Dow Jones fell by 413 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 1.69%, and the NASDAQ tumbled by 2.18% as the downward pressure on growth stocks continued.

