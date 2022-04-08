- NYSE:GME fell by 4.24% during Thursday’s trading session.
- Immutable X reveals the NFT Marketplace might be closer than we think.
- GameStop stock has yet to show any rally from the stock split announcement.
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150. It was another wild day on the markets as all three major indices started the session deep in the red but managed to claw back into positive territory by the closing bell. The winning day snapped the streak of two straight losing sessions, as the Dow Jones added 87 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 0.43%, and the NASDAQ inched higher by 0.06%.
One of the major catalysts for GameStop’s ongoing digital transformation is the much-anticipated NFT marketplace. The marketplace will be co-developed with the blockchain company Immutable X, and while the project has been shrouded in mystery so far, the Immutable X co-founder unveiled some details recently. Robbie Ferguson recently tweeted that four new Immutable X NFT marketplaces will be launching in the next 8-12 weeks. The internet is abuzz with rumors that one of them is the GameStop marketplace, although nothing has been confirmed from anyone at GameStop.
GME stock news
A stock split is usually a reason for investors to get excited about a stock even though it does not change the company’s intrinsic value. Shares of GameStop are now down more than 10% since the split was announced, although that could be because none of the details have been released. GameStop is seeking approval to increase its outstanding shares from 300 million to 1 billion, although it hasn’t been stated what the exact ratio will be or when it will take place. Perhaps at that time we will see a boost in the stock’s price.
