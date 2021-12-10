GME Stock Price and Forecast: Why did GameStop shares fall 10% on Thursday?

- GameStop shares fell over 10% on Thursday after earnings.
- GME earnings showed a huge EPS miss, but revenue was decent.
- GameStop is also suffering from fading retail momentum.
GameStop (GME) shares took the latest earnings report badly as the stock slumped by more than 10% on Thursday. Despite being the original meme stock, it has been running out of momentum recently as the holiday season approaches. The holiday season should be a boom time for game sales as parents rush out to get the next title. GameStop (GME) may have been anticipating this surge in demand as the latest set of results showed a surge in inventory levels. That will put even more pressure on the next quarter. Miss there and there will be no excuses. If it all works out, then management can take the plaudits.
GameStop (GME) stock chart, 15-minute
GameStop shares have now lost over 30% of their value since late November.
GameStop (GME) stock news
Gamestop (GME) results showed an earnings per share loss (EPS) of -$1.39 versus -$0.52 expected. Revenue did beat forecasts at $1.297 billion versus $1.19 billion expected. The main reason as mentioned was the increase in inventory levels, perhaps in anticipation of the holiday period, but this one really needs to work. The company did say it was front-loading inventory to meet demand and help offset supply chain issues. But we wait to see the results of this strategy. Inventory jumped from $860 million to $1.14 billion.
GameStop (GME) stock forecast
We put in a perfect bearish double top, which set the current bearish trend in motion and earnings have merely accelerated this. Breaking below the 200-day moving average brought further negative momentum, and now GME stock has $146 in its sights. This is the last significant low from summer and also the point of the yearly Volume-Weighted Average Price.
Break that and there is no support until $118. The Relative Strength Index (RS)I and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are confirming the price action. GameStop (GME) is a momentum name and is still up 726% year to date. So with that in mind, this performance can be taken into context and does not seem that bad. That also likely means that cashing in those gains before year end is probable as retail investors take a holiday break. More selling pressure is predicted with a lack of momentum.
GameStop chart, daily
