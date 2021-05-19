GME Stock News: GameStop Corp trades flat as recent meme stock short squeeze pauses

NYSE:GME gains 0.04% amidst another choppy day for the broader markets.

GameStop and AMC pause for the day as the current meme stock short squeeze rages on.

It is estimated that short sellers have lost nearly $1 billion during the recent short squeeze.

NYSE:GME took a breath and stalled on Tuesday following a recent rally that has seen the stock climb 25% over the past week. Shares gained just 0.04% on Tuesday and ended the rocky trading session at $180.67 as the stock continued to show strength above its 50-day moving average price of $165.66. It almost seems like the calm before the storm once again as the pause was reminiscent of some anticlimactic flat days during the initial short squeeze event back in January.

GameStop’s running mate AMC (NYSE:AMC) continues to be the focal point of the current short squeeze attempt, and although it has been on a roll lately, AMC also paused on Tuesday. AMC certainly saw the trading volume though as a staggering 170 million shares were traded, compared to just 7.6 million for GameStop. The latest short squeeze attempt by Redditors has sent the hashtag #AMCSqueeze is trending across social media, and while AMC has been the main beneficiary, other meme stocks have rallied alongside it as sympathy plays.

GME stock forecast

A report was released that showed hedge funds that were short sellers in GameStop and AMC have already lost an estimated $1 billion during the past five days. The estimated outstanding short interest for GameStop remains at 21.8% of the free float and 18.3% for AMC. While fundamentally it is easy to see why institutional investors would want to short the meme stocks due to their inflated valuations, taking the stand against Redditors is akin to playing with fire right now.