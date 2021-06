GME Stock News: GameStop Corp plummets as meme stocks take a breather

In other meme stock news , AMC (NYSE:AMC) tumbled after surging 95% on Wednesday, as shares fell by 20.40% . Before the markets opened, AMC finally took advantage of the recent rally in its stock price and sold 11.55 million shares that the company said would help to pay down its debt and continue to keep the business operational. The stock fell as low as $37.66 in the morning, before swinging back to close the day at $51.34.

The architect of this transformation is current GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, who took to Twitter on Thursday. Cohen tweeted an image of an old Sears department store building being demolished, which has led social media to try and decipher the cryptic tweet . The theories range from the death of brick and mortar retail to the fact that Sears was the target of short sellers, but Cohen has yet to comment on what the image represented.

NYSE:GME saw its recent rally hit the brakes on Thursday, as increased volatility across the broader markets saw all the major indices end in the red. Shares of GameStop fell by 8.52% to close the session at $258.18, as the daily trading volume plummeted compared to the last few days. GameStop certainly has its work cut out for it, as retail investors continue to buy up the stock with hopes of a digital transformation of the company moving forward. The vision is for GameStop to move away from brick and mortar retail, and move towards some sort of online marketplace.

