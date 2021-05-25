GME Stock News: GameStop Corp gains as meme stocks rebound to start the week

- NYSE:GME added 1.82% on Monday alongside a green day for the broader markets.
- Fellow meme stock AMC surges as its largest shareholder from China pulls out.
- The official GameStop saga movie will be written by some familiar Netflix screenwriters.
NYSE:GME continues to defy fundamental financial analysis as the leader of the meme stocks ramps up for another coordinated Reddit short squeeze. Monday saw GameStop shares continue their upward rise as the stock gained 1.82% to close the trading day at $180.01. The rise comes after a failed gamma squeeze attempt last week that many Redditors believed would send the stock skyrocketing. While GameStop is still trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, the low daily trading volume may be one indication that the latest short squeeze does not quite have the same momentum as in January.
GameStop’s sidekick AMC (NYSE:AMC) surged on Monday as a report over the weekend revealed that the company’s largest shareholder, the China-based Wanda Group, sold off its position in AMC. Surprisingly, investors approved of the move sending shares of AMC up 13.15% on Monday. AMC was also riding high as the latest installment of the Fast and the Furious series hit international markets over the weekend to sold out theaters everywhere. F9 is slated to hit U.S. theaters at the end of June.
In another fun story, the official movie adaption of the GameStop short squeeze from January will use the writers from the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black. The movie is set to follow all of the events of the short squeeze, including the activity on Reddit as well as r/WallStreetBets user Roaring Kitty’s historic call options that netted him over $30 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
