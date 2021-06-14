As the weeks go on and more regulatory eyes remain on GameStop and AMC, Redditors have turned to other stocks with high short interest . Obscure names like Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) have seen massive spikes in trading volume as retail investors attempt to trigger another squeeze. What’s next for GameStop? It’s hard to apply any sort of technical analysis to meme stocks as their volatility from day to day means support and resistance levels aren’t as important. If the shakeout following the earnings report has ended, GameStop may be heading back up in the weeks to come.

GameStop wasn’t the only meme stock to rise to end the week as new WallStreetBets favorite AMC (NYSE:AMC) shook off its recent dip to gain 15.39% on Friday . There were muted gains for other Reddit favorites including BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) which added 2.09% and Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) which gained 4.81%. Short sellers continue to lose massive gains during the recent short squeeze event, with recent reports indicating tens of billions of dollars over the past few weeks.

NYSE:GME hit a mid-day lull on Friday and then surged into the weekend alongside the broader markets, as Wall Street shrugged off the rising inflation report from the CPI on Thursday. Shares of GameStop ended higher to close the week as the stock gained 5.88% and ended the trading day at $233.34 . GameStop is still recovering from the 27% tumble it took following its annual shareholders meeting where Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen unveiled his new executive team, as well as a plan to sell shares to raise further capital.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.