There hasn’t been anything that explains this recent resurgence from meme stocks, other than a warning from AMC CEO Adam Aron last week. The Silverback warned short sellers of a short squeeze following the company’s earnings last Thursday. Did Aron know something? Or is a squeeze announcement from AMC’s CEO a self-fulfilling prophecy these days? It will be interesting to see how long this meme stock rally will last.

Meme stock investors were back at it on Monday as they sent GameStop, AMC (NYSE:AMC), and Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) surging higher. Bed Bath and Beyond was the biggest winner with a 39.8% rise during the session. There weren't really any catalysts for BBBY, other than a high short interest and social media chatter. As we now know, this has proven to be enough to send even the unlikeliest stock candidate to a squeeze on any given day.

NYSE:GME is truly on a roll right now as the original meme stock kicked the week off with its ninth consecutive positive session. On Monday, shares of GME jumped by a further 8.57% and closed the trading day at $43.45. Stocks were out to a fine start on Monday but renewed lower guidance and a warning about declining revenues from NVDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) sent the NASDAQ and S&P 500 below water. Overall, the Dow Jones added a modest gain of 29 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ dipped by 0.12% and 0.10% respectively during the session.

