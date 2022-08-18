GameStop’s NFT-rival Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) saw its stock tumble lower on Wednesday as the broader crypto market crashed. Shares of COIN fell by 5.48% as rumors of insider trading also affected the company. These allegations come on the heels of a former manager being charged by the SEC, as well as another SEC investigation on unregulated securities. Overall it has been a tough year for Coinbase shareholders as the stock is down by more than 65% so far in 2022.

In a rally that continues to defy logic, Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) extended its gains and rose by a further 11.77% during Wednesday’s session. Shares were all over the map in the after hours session, as the stock was down by as much as 18%. GameStop and meme stock running mate AMC (NYSE:AMC) failed to do any damage to short sellers as both stocks fell lower. Other recent gainers that lost momentum included FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Revlon (NYSE:REV) which dropped lower by 15.59% and 1.53% respectively during the session.

NYSE:GME dropped lower on Wednesday and fell below the key $40.00 price level during after hours trading. Shares of GME slipped lower by 3.96% during intraday trading and closed the session at a price of $40.52. In extended trading hours, the stock fell a further 3.75% at the time of this writing. Stocks pulled back on Wednesday as the latest FOMC minutes saw the Fed pursue its recent hawkish stance on interest rates . Combined with worse than expected earnings from Target (NYSE:TGT) and it was enough to send all three major averages lower for the day.

