- NYSE:GME fell by 3.96% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Bed Bath and Beyond once again defies logic and squeezes higher.
- Coinbase stock tumbles alongside the crypto market.
NYSE:GME dropped lower on Wednesday and fell below the key $40.00 price level during after hours trading. Shares of GME slipped lower by 3.96% during intraday trading and closed the session at a price of $40.52. In extended trading hours, the stock fell a further 3.75% at the time of this writing. Stocks pulled back on Wednesday as the latest FOMC minutes saw the Fed pursue its recent hawkish stance on interest rates. Combined with worse than expected earnings from Target (NYSE:TGT) and it was enough to send all three major averages lower for the day.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
In a rally that continues to defy logic, Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) extended its gains and rose by a further 11.77% during Wednesday’s session. Shares were all over the map in the after hours session, as the stock was down by as much as 18%. GameStop and meme stock running mate AMC (NYSE:AMC) failed to do any damage to short sellers as both stocks fell lower. Other recent gainers that lost momentum included FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Revlon (NYSE:REV) which dropped lower by 15.59% and 1.53% respectively during the session.
GameStop stock price
GameStop’s NFT-rival Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) saw its stock tumble lower on Wednesday as the broader crypto market crashed. Shares of COIN fell by 5.48% as rumors of insider trading also affected the company. These allegations come on the heels of a former manager being charged by the SEC, as well as another SEC investigation on unregulated securities. Overall it has been a tough year for Coinbase shareholders as the stock is down by more than 65% so far in 2022.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0200 as US dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is recovering ground towards 1.0200 as risk-off flows ease and the US dollar pares gains despite weaker yields. The euro, however, remains vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks. US data awaited.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2050 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is holding steady around 1.2050, as the US dollar retreats amid an improving risk tone, shrugging off growing recessionary fears. The UK households feel the pinch of a 40-year high inflation rate. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold sticks to modest recovery gains, upside potential seems limited
Gold gains positive traction on Thursday and snaps a three-day losing streak to a two-week low. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and offer support to the safe-haven precious metal.
COIN bleeds as Coinbase slammed with insider trading allegations on 25% of new listings
Australian researchers have gathered evidence of systematic insider trading on Coinbase. Ahead of nearly 25% of new listings in the last four years, insiders have capitalized on non-public information of tokens set to be listed on Coinbase.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!