NYSE:GME fell by 6.70% during Monday’s trading session.

GameStop announced the hiring of Nir Patel as the new COO.

Major institutional investors added GameStop during the first quarter.

NYSE:GME started the week off on the back foot as investors were unimpressed by a new executive hiring by the company. On Monday, shares of GME dropped by 6.70% and closed the trading day at $91.80. The original meme stock king has been seeing nothing but red so far this year having lost 35% in the last month and 40% so far in 2022.

The broader markets were off to a tentative start on Monday, as the major indices closed the session with mixed results. The Dow Jones inched higher by 26 basis points, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.39% and the NASDAQ dropped lower by 1.2% during the session.

GameStop investors weren’t too enthused when the company announced the hiring of Nir Patel as its new COO. Patel most recently worked as the CEO of Belk, after only being in the position for less than a year. The hiring fills the position that was vacated by former COO, Jenna Owens, who unexpectedly left the company in October. It’s unclear as to why GameStop investors aren’t fans of Patel, but it is likely due to the fact that he left Belk within a year of being its CEO.

In some positive news for GameStop, several high profile institutional investors added the stock in the first quarter. The deadline for funds to announce their trades from the first quarter recently passed so now we know who traded which stocks. Both Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Fund and Jim Simons’ RenTech added GameStop to their portfolios in the first quarter. Dalio also added a stake in AMC (NYSE:AMC), while Simons upped his stake in GameStop from 2,600 shares to 307,000.