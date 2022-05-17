- NYSE:GME fell by 6.70% during Monday’s trading session.
- GameStop announced the hiring of Nir Patel as the new COO.
- Major institutional investors added GameStop during the first quarter.
NYSE:GME started the week off on the back foot as investors were unimpressed by a new executive hiring by the company. On Monday, shares of GME dropped by 6.70% and closed the trading day at $91.80. The original meme stock king has been seeing nothing but red so far this year having lost 35% in the last month and 40% so far in 2022.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The broader markets were off to a tentative start on Monday, as the major indices closed the session with mixed results. The Dow Jones inched higher by 26 basis points, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.39% and the NASDAQ dropped lower by 1.2% during the session.
GameStop investors weren’t too enthused when the company announced the hiring of Nir Patel as its new COO. Patel most recently worked as the CEO of Belk, after only being in the position for less than a year. The hiring fills the position that was vacated by former COO, Jenna Owens, who unexpectedly left the company in October. It’s unclear as to why GameStop investors aren’t fans of Patel, but it is likely due to the fact that he left Belk within a year of being its CEO.
GameStop stock price
In some positive news for GameStop, several high profile institutional investors added the stock in the first quarter. The deadline for funds to announce their trades from the first quarter recently passed so now we know who traded which stocks. Both Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Fund and Jim Simons’ RenTech added GameStop to their portfolios in the first quarter. Dalio also added a stake in AMC (NYSE:AMC), while Simons upped his stake in GameStop from 2,600 shares to 307,000.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold on the back foot below $1,820 amid rising US yields
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Wednesday and continues to trade below $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding above 3% in the early American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.