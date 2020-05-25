Globe and Mail: Canadian PM Trudeau asks bank CEOs for views on economy, coronavirus relief – Reuters

Early Monday morning, Reuters came out with the news, relying on the Globe and Mail, to convey that Canadian PM Just Trudeau seeks guidance to determine the government’s performance on the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief and economic views.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken to the heads of the country’s six big banks to get their views on the state of the economy and the COVID-19 relief efforts, the Globe and Mail reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

This was Trudeau’s first one-on-one dialogue with the CEOs since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the report, which added that the calls took place around the Victoria Day long weekend.

FX implications

Although the news failed to offer any clear direction to the USD/CAD pair, currently down 0.03% around 1.3995, it becomes important ahead of the BOC Governor Stephen Poloz's speech at 17:30 GMT.