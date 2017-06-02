Global uncertainty never been higher - Amplifying Global FX Capital

Greg Gibbs, the founder of Amplifying Global FX Capital explained that an index of news articles covering economic and political uncertainty suggests that global uncertainty has never been higher.

Key Quotes:

"The rise in this measure of uncertainty is highest outside of the USA, suggesting that Trump’s America First policy, tense relationship with the EU, tough talk against Radical Islamic extremists and Iran, overtures towards Russia, threats against big trading partners, and lack of respect for cooperation with the G20 on financial stability and climate change is unsettling the rest of the world."

"Such heightened uncertainty has in past episodes been associated with a deep correction and volatility in global equity markets. European political risk is on the rise, especially in France. The French Presidential election in April/May is coming into view."

"A victory by National Front’s Marine Le Pen has the potential to severely disrupt global financial markets, posing perhaps the biggest threat to the survival of the Eurozone since the height of its crisis in 2012."

"Le Pen is expected to make it to a second round run-off election and has similar odds of victory as given both Brexit and Trump before their polls. EUR is surprisingly steady, but is underperforming other alternative safe havens (JPY and Gold)."