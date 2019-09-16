According to ING analysts, global trade will shrink by 0.2% in 2019 and growth will only be 0.9% in 2020.
Key Quotes
“Trade levels dropped more than 3% in the last two months of 2018, making it an uphill battle to get to trade levels well above the average of 2018 - a battle that is about to be lost. On average, the monthly level of goods traded worldwide during the first half of this year has been 0.5% lower than the monthly level for 2018 as a whole. And there are no signs that the second half of 2019 will show a recovery that lifts trade growth anywhere close to the trade growth of 2018, which was 3.2%.”
“Industrial production, a major driver of world trade in goods, has shown very weak growth during the first half of 2019. The average production level per month has been only 0.7% higher than the average of 2018. Some regions and countries, such as the eurozone and Japan, actually experienced declines in industrial production.”
“Given the negative tendency in manufacturing PMIs worldwide, we assume there will be no growth of industrial production for the remainder of this year implying total industrial production growth will only be 0.5% for 2019. For 2020 we expect the industry to recover somewhat, but the outlook remains bleak with a year on year growth rate of just 0.75%.”
“If the trade war develops according to our base case, global goods' trade will shrink 0.2% this year. Due to a deal between the US and China, which we expect to be closed at the start of 2Q next year, 2020 will be characterised by the reversal of half of the tariffs. This will dominate the negative feeding through of the 2019 tariff hikes into the first quarter of 2020 and the net effect will push up traded growth next year by 0.4%, resulting in a 0.9% growth rate for traded goods worldwide in 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.1050 amid fears of US-EU trade war, mid-East flare up
EUR/USD has kicked off the week with a slide toward 1.1050, close to its closing levels on Friday. Fears of US tariffs against the EU and the fallout from the attack on Saudi oil installations weighs.
GBP/USD drops to around 1.2450 ahead of Johnson-Juncker meeting
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, lower. UK PM Johnson will meet EC Commission President Juncker to discuss Brexit amid reports of progress. Tensions in the Middle-East and uncertainty ahead of the Fed impact markets.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold: Once again rebounds from ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
Gold on Friday ended on a downbeat note and recorded its third consecutive week of declines, albeit once again managed to find decent support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.