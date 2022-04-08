China’s highly influential media outlet, Global Times tweeted out, citing China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as they threaten the US visit to Taiwan.
Key quotes
“If Nancy Pelosi, as speaker of the US House of Representatives, knowingly commits a sneaky visit to Taiwan, it will be a malicious provocation to China's sovereignty, a gross interference in China's internal affairs, and an extremely dangerous political signal: Wang Yi.”
“If the US insists on going its own way, China will certainly make a resolute response, and all the consequences will be borne by the US: Wang Yi.”
Market reaction
The renewed US-Sino tensions are adding to the downbeat mood around the aussie, keeping AUD/USD to near-daily lows of 0.7473.
As of writing, AUD/USD Is trading at 0.7481, modestly flat on the day.
