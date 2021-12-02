Global stocks rally set to moderate next year, correction likely – Reuters poll

“Global stocks will shake off recent weakness and rise over the next 12 months but at a more tempered pace than this year’s rally,” per the latest Reuters poll of 150 equity analysts, published early Thursday. The findings also suggest that a correction was likely in the next six months.

Key quotes

When asked if a correction in their local equity market was likely, about three-quarters of respondents - 79 of 106 - in a global poll covering major indexes from over a dozen countries said Yes.

The broader poll of over 150 equity analysts around the world taken Nov. 15 to Dec. 1 showed most indexes bouncing back from the current downtrend and touching new highs by the end-2022.

Driven by earnings and economic growth, the benchmark S&P 500 index will extend this year’s rally and gain 7.5% between now and end-2022 to finish at 4,910.

The pan-European STOXX 600 is forecast to rise 7% and reach 500 points by July, 10 points above its lifetime peak hit on Nov. 17.

India’s BSE Sensex was expected to falter in the near-term but recoup its current losses and hit a high of 63,000 by the end of next year.

Underpinned by a solid corporate outlook, Japan’s Nikkei share average index was expected to reach 31,000 by June 2022, around an 11% gain from Tuesday’s close.

