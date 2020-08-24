The global stock market capitalization – the amount of money required to buy every single share listed on the stock exchanges across the globe at the current market price – reached an all time high of $89.7 trillion last week, as noted by popular macro analyst Holger Zschaepitz.

That number is equal to 101.5% of the global gross domestic product. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs investors cannot afford to wait for the resolution to a problem (coronavirus) that they know will be resolved with a vaccine or treatment.