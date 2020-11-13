Global real GDP to grow 6% in 2021 – Goldman Sachs

Economists at Goldman Sachs foresee a strong coronavirus-led global economic recovery in 2021.
The global real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 6%, powering stronger gains in the risk assets. Notably, the investment bank expects the S&P 500, Wall Street's benchmark index, rising to 4,300 by the end of 2021. That's 22% higher than the current level.
AUD/USD in weekly lows amid covid-led risk-aversion, eyes 0.7200
AUD/USD remains on the defensive in weekly lows above 0.7200, extending its losing streak into a fourth straight day on Friday. The aussie drops with S&P 500 futures as risk-off mood dominates amid coronavirus fears. US covid and consumer sentiment data eyed.
USD/JPY under pressure below 105.00 amid covid concerns
USD/JPY extends weakness below 105.00 amid coronavirus fears-led risk aversion. Japanese PM Suga turns down calls of national emergency even as daily cases refresh record high. Virus updates, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment can provide fresh impulse.
Gold consolidates in a pennant pattern
Gold fell by over 4% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since. The price action has taken the shape of a bearish pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart. A breakdown would shift the focus to support at $1,800.
WTI drops 1.5% even as OPEC+ considers delaying output boost
The US oil prices fell during Friday's Asian trading hours, extending a two-day losing trend as concerns over rising coronavirus infection overshadowed reports of major producers mulling a delay in production ramp-up.
The pandemic is fuelling the mass adoption of Bitcoin worldwide
The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly hit the world's economy in numerous ways and would take a while to recover. This setback has led to a swift increase in Bitcoin's adoption as investors desperately seek a reliable store of value.