Deutsche Bank analysts suggest that we’ve got the global flash August PMIs today, which will give us a fresh opportunity to test the global growth pulse.
Key Quotes
“We’ve already had the data out in Japan this morning where the composite rose half a point to 51.7, helped by a 1.6pt increase in the services reading to 53.4 while the manufacturing reading remained in contractionary territory at 49.5, albeit up 0.1pt from July.”
“We’ll get the data for France, Germany and the Euro Area shortly and the consensus expects the composite reading for the Euro Area to have deteriorated slightly from 51.5 to 51.2, with the manufacturing and services readings expected to print at 46.2 and 53.0, respectively.”
“A reminder that the July numbers confirmed a reversal of the improvement seen in June with the composite reading roughly consistent with a low +0.2% qoq rate of growth. This data of course will be the single biggest growth data point ahead of the ECB meeting in 3 weeks’ time.”
“We should note that we’ll also get the data in the US where expectations are for a 50.5 manufacturing and 52.8 services print.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising after upbeat German PMI data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up on the day. German manufacturing PMI surprised with 43.6 and other figures also beat expectations. The ECB minutes are next.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 ahead of the Johnson-Macron meeting
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.
USD/CNH: Rallies, confirms falling channel breakout
Another wave of CNH selling could soon hit the market as the pair technical charts are reporting a bullish breakout. For instance, the pair has jumped 0.22% to levels above 7.08 today, confirming an upside break of the falling channel on the 4H chart.