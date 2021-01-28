Global oil demand to rise, boosted by vaccine distribution and economy – Wood Mackenzie

Rapid covid inoculations and improving economic outlook could boost global oil demand by nearly 7% in 2021, Vice President Ann-Louise Kittle at Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday.

Key quotes

“Our short-term forecast assumes vaccine distribution accelerating through 2021 and is underpinned by 5% expected growth in global GDP, according to our macroeconomic outlook, following the global economy’s 5.4% contraction last year.”

“The pace and strength of the global liquids demand recovery will depend on the pace of Covid-19 vaccine distribution and global economic recovery.”

“Can OPEC+ negotiate deals each month and remain committed to production restraint? Some production restraint is needed in 2021 for market balance, but compliance could wane with demand recovery.”

Market reaction

WTI recovers losses in a bid to regain the $53 mark amid risk-reset in Thursday’s Asian trading.

The US oil trades at $52.75, modestly flat on the day, as of writing.