Global markets overview: eyes on BoE and sterling's drop - ANZ

The BoE took centre stage with the Bank downgrading its GDP and wage growth forecasts.

Key Quotes:

"In addition, Andy Haldane (who had been delivering hawkish comments) and the new member Silvana Tenreyro voted to maintain rates. Governor Carney also noted that the GBP depreciation was really the only factor driving inflation higher and that it is expected to peak out in October around 3%.

GBP fell about 0.7%, UK yields rallied 6-9bps across the curve, and FTSE 100 rose 0.9%. The USD was firming in the run up to the non-manufacturing ISM, however a miss on expectations (53.9 vs. 56.9) saw USD give up most gains and treasury yields fall 2-3bps.

Global equities were mixed, with US bourses broadly stable, though weighed down by energy stocks, and most European bourses edging higher. In commodities, gold was stable at $1270/oz and oil fell about 1%."