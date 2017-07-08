Global markets overview - ANZ

Global markets overview - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted that it was a quiet trading session with an absence of major data releases and the European summer holiday season in full swing.
Key Quotes:
"Having attempted to sell-off early in the trading day, the USD dollar consolidated and the 10-year Treasury yield were steady around 2.26%. Equities were general positive, with the major US indices up slightly (0.1- 0.5%). Energy shares dropped with oil, but technology and consumer stocks rose."
"In Europe, equities were more mixed, with the CAC 40 and FSTE 100 both increasing, but the DAX falling 0.3%, weighed down by the first drop this year in German industrial production."
"Oil prices fell on improved Libya supply prospects. The rest of the commodity complex was weaker, apart from grains, which increased 1.5-2.0% with dry weather in the US."
