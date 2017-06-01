Global manufacturing picks up - AmpGFX

Greg Gibbs, Director at Amplifying Global FX Capital, notes that the Global manufacturing PMI rose to 52.7 in Dec, a high since Feb-2014 while the emerging markets manufacturing PMI rose to 51.2 in Dec, a high since July 2014.

Key Quotes

“In the large emerging countries, Russia’s manufacturing PMI firmed to 53.7 in Dec, a high in at least 3 years. However, weaker results were seen in Brazil and especially India.”

“In the UK, the manufacturing PMI rose to 56.1 in Dec (released on 3 Jan), a high since June 2014. In the Eurozone (unrevised in 2 Jan from the initial reading), the manufacturing PMI rose to 54.9 in Dec, a high in at least three years.”

“The USA market manufacturing PMI rose to 54.3 in Dec, revised slightly higher from an initial reading of 54.2 (released on 3 Dec), a high since March 2015. The more closely watched manufacturing ISM report rose to 54.7 in Dec, above 53.8 expected, a high since Dec-2014 (released on 3 Jan).”

“The Japanese manufacturing PMI that rose to 52.4 in Dec, revised up from an initial reading of 51.9 (released on 4 Jan) to a high since Dec-2015.”