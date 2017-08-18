Global growth: Will the planetary alignment last? - Natixis

Global growth: Will the planetary alignment last? - NatixisBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of Patrick Artus, Research Analyst at Natixis, the upturn in global growth since mid-2016 can be ascribed to the coincidence of a number of exceptional factors at a worldwide and suggests that we should be cautious as some of these positive factors could disappear.
Key Quotes
“These factors included:
a) Very low interest rates, enabling an acceleration in credit;
b) An expansionary fiscal policy with a rise in the public debt ratio being maintained;
c) A high level of profitability, giving rise to a high level of corporate investment;
d) Capital returning to emerging countries, paving the way for an economic recovery in these countries;
e) A persistently low oil price low despite the rapid growth in global demand for oil.”
“We should therefore be cautious as some of these positive factors could disappear: we cannot expect the private or public debt ratios to rise forever; it is likely that the oil price will rise as a result of the under-investment in conventional oil production.”
