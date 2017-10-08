Global growth heading back toward trend after soft first quarter - NAB

Global growth heading back toward trend after soft first quarter - NABBy Sandeep Kanihama
After a disappointing first quarter, the pace of global upturn picked up in the June quarter as preliminary GDP results for China, the US and the Euro-zone – which collectively account for 45% of the world economy – showed faster growth, explains the research team at NAB.
Key Quotes
“A combination of favourable financial conditions, still-stimulatory monetary policy and no head-winds from budget austerity have underpinned the ongoing moderate growth in the big advanced economies. Conditions in the emerging economies have been more mixed with solid growth in China and India whereas Russia and Brazil have experienced tough economic times.”
“We expect global growth to rise from 3.2% in 2016 to 3.4% this year and an around-trend 3.5% in 2018. China and India remain the stand-out global performers, accounting for around half of global growth between them, with a promising looking upturn in the Euro-zone and growth of around 2% in the US driving much of the rest of global expansion.”
“Population ageing poses particular challenges for China, the US, Japan and the Euro-zone with the working age share of the population set to fall sharply through the next 20 years. Workforce participation rates are already trending down in many parts of the world and these adverse demographic and workforce trends mean that getting good outcomes on productivity is increasingly important in maintaining economic growth over the longer term. In Africa and India, by contrast, growing young populations will deliver a demographic boost to growth as the share of the working age population rises.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.