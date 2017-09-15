Global growth has lifted in mid-2017 - NAB

Analysts at NAB note that global growth has lifted in mid-2017, heading back towards its trend rate as the pace of advanced economy output expansion picks up.

Key Quotes

“Inflation has remained subdued and financial markets calm, meaning there is little need for aggressive central bank moves on policy. The global economic upturn is expected to continue, while several of the “tail risks” to growth appear to be fading – although North Korea has become the new worry. There is still uncertainty around US economic policy, including how far business taxes will be cut, and how aggressive will a Trump trade policy be?”