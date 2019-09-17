Heng Koon How, CAIA, and Quek Ser Lang, Market Strategists at UOB Group, assessed the recent events in Saudi Arabia.
Key Quotes
“Our current forecast is for Brent to trade within $60 to $70 /bbl range. Market has been underpricing geopolitical risk and that risk premium has been loaded back, pushing Brent back towards $70 / bbl. Geopolitical risk premium is back in full force and near term supply uncertainties are likely to underpin Brent closer to $70 /bbl. For now, we refrain from adjusting our Brent crude oil forecast and await more clarity on how quickly Saudi Arabia can restore the lost production”.
“The premium between Brent and WTI will widen back towards $10 / bbl. WTI is a land locked crude and will continue to trade at a discount to Brent. That premium was $5.3 / bbl preceding the attack (13-Sep) and has now widened to $6.7 / bbl”.
“The Brent futures curve backwardation may intensify and this will now be a closely watched indicator on the supply crunch severity. Right now Brent for Jan 2020 is at $66 / bbl, compared to the front month contract at $68 / bbl. So we now have a $2 backwardation due to the supply drop off”.
“This is the last thing that global economy needs. We now have an energy supply crunch amidst a global growth slowdown. Airlines and transportation firms will bear the immediate brunt of higher energy prices amidst already declining traffic due to growth slowdown”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data
EUR/USD fell sharply on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. A below-forecast German Zew survey will likely accentuate bearish pressures around the EUR. The bulls need a break above trendline sloping lower from June highs.
GBP/USD stays under pressure ahead of UK Supreme Court hearings
With no positive Brexit developments and the UK Parliament deadlock, GBP/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA ahead of London open. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold: Trades below $1,500, looks south on bearish crossover
Gold is looking south with the 4-hour chart reporting a bearish crossover. The 4-hour chart shows the 50-period moving average has crossed below the 200-period moving average. That bearish crossover indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.