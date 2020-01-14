Global economy to witness a “V-shaped” recovery – Westpac

Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac, points out that New Year has produced material downside surprises in two of the most widely watched US data points with the ISM manufacturing index unexpectedly crumbled to 47.2 in December, while average hourly earnings in the December payrolls report eased back to a 2.9% annual pace.
Key Quotes
“Given the weak state of US manufacturing implied by the ISM survey the US economy “needs” the consumer to step up. But a slower pace of income creation raises risks for the consumer and underscores a continuing low inflation backdrop.”
“These closely watched data points may be exaggerating the downside risks. A range of other soft surveys such as Markit’s manufacturing PMI, the ISM services index and the NFIB small business survey have been much more resilient than the ISM manufacturing index.”
“The labour market is by any reasonable measure still in very good shape too. Payrolls growth remains well above the pace needed to absorb new entrants. A less robust pace of earnings growth no doubt raises risks to consumer spending but a 2.9% annual pace is not too shabby.”
“Elsewhere, various lead indicators signal a potentially decent uplift in global activity in 2020.”
“A simple composite global leading index comprising the US 10y-3m yield curve, the expectations sub-index of the German ZEW survey, Chinese new yuan loan growth and Korea 20-day export growth.”
“It might be too much to expect a true "V-shaped" recovery for the global economy given all the usual risks such as a possible relapse in the US-China trade war, geopolitical hotspots and US election uncertainties, not to mention the serial disappointments over global growth in recent years. That said, at a minimum the ingredients at the very least seem to be in place to make 2020 a potentially better year for the global economy. That should be good news for global growth proxies like the AUD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles amid trade headlines, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The US removed the currency manipulator label from China, ahead of the signing ceremony of the trade deal. US inflation data is awaited.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3000 as the dollar comes under selling pressure
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3000 as sentiment deteriorated, hurting the greenback. The movement was triggered by headlines indicating that the US included Switzerland on a currency manipulator watch-list.
Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off
The market is not in full-bullish mode yet, but it is clearly going for it. Paradoxically, the best-prepared crypto, Ethereum, is the one that is leaving the most doubts. XRP joins the market momentum and leaves aside the sluggishness.
Gold stalls recovery from two-week lows near $1545
Having found support once again near $1536 region, Gold (XAU/USD) attempted a tepid recovery over the last hours, only to face rejection just ahead of the 1545 handle. All eyes remain on the US CPI data for fresh trading impulse.
USD/JPY: Bullish case firmly in place
Japanese data beat expectations, Chinese trade figures mixed. US December inflation foreseen stable above Fed’s 2.0% target. USD/JPY could extend its gains toward 111.00 during the upcoming sessions.