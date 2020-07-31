Global economy to contract 4% in 2020 - Reuters Poll

With coronavirus infections rising in Australia, India, Spain, and Brazil and renewed weakness in the US economic data, economists cut 2020's economic prospects in the July 3-29 polls.

The global economy is now expected to contract by 4% this year or by about $3.4 trillion compared to the previous estimate of a 3.7% contraction made in June. The latest downgrade is the sixth consecutive from 3.1% growth forecast in January, according to Reuters.

Key points (Source: Reuters)