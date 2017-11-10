Global economy: More balanced growth - Wells Fargo

Global economy: More balanced growth - Wells FargoBy Matías Salord
According to analysts from Wells Fargo, economic growth will be weaker than what the global economy experienced since the emergence of China as a global growth engine, but they affirmed that the economic environment seems to be more balanced and potentially more sustainable.
Key Quotes:
“Although economic growth in the global economy remains well off the pace registered during the first decade and a half of this century, it has been solid enough to push central banks of large developed countries outside of the U.S. to start considering their own response to years of extremely expansionary monetary policies.”
“The recovery seems especially significant in the all-important manufacturing sector, with manufacturing PMIs hitting heights not seen in many years. In the United States, the ISM manufacturing index hit 60.8 in September, the highest reading since May 2004 when it was 61.4 and was the highest reading of that cycle. Meanwhile, the Eurozone PMI reading for September was the highest since late 2011, at 58.1. That is, the manufacturing PMI in the Eurozone shows further improvement in the region’s manufacturing sector. Interestingly, what makes this strengthening in the manufacturing sentiment in the U.S. as well as in the Eurozone is that the recovery has not been accompanied by a strong manufacturing PMI in China.”
“Thus, although economic growth in this environment will be weaker than what the global economy experienced since the emergence of China as a global growth engine, the economic environment seems to be more balanced and potentially more sustainable than the environment that existed when China was pulling the strings of economic growth across the global economy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.