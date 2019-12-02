Global economy is showing tentative signs of stabilisation – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that the global economy after a period of sizeable monetary policy stimulus from major central banks and fiscal stimulus in China is showing tentative signs of stabilisation but that there are still risks on the horizon, in particular the US-China trade war.

Key Quotes

“In our view the risk of a global recession has declined to 25% (from 30%). We emphasise that the US-China trade talks is a key risk to the global economy in 2020 and with a 50/50 chance of a permanent trade deal between the two sides, there may be considerable uncertainties in the pipeline.”