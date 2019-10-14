According to analysts at ABN AMRO, the global economy has slowed markedly since early 2018 and their outlook is for continued sluggish, below-trend growth but no recession.
Key Quotes
“What would make me more optimistic is a reasonably convincing deal between the US and China and evidence that business confidence is responding positively to that. That is certainly a possibility, but we have been hopeful in the past only to be disappointed eventually. Bar a US-China deal, we cannot see what should make us much more optimistic.”
“On the other hand, we do not think a (US) recession is imminent. US consumers are simply too strong. It usually requires consumers to throw in the towel to push the US economy into a recession. But unemployment is very low, income gains reasonable, the savings rate high and the debt service ratio very low. No wonder consumer confidence is high. While we expect things to deteriorate as slower investment spending growth will have an impact on the labour market that will take a while.”
“Meanwhile, the Fed has eased twice and may ease more. Hawkish critics argue that the Fed’s actions are premature and that they should not be easing when unemployment is at record lows.”
“There wasn’t much important data out in recent days. Industrial production rose 0.3% mom in Germany in August after falling 0.4% in July. The yoy rate deteriorated from -3.9% to -4.0%. Industrial orders in Germany fell again in August, by 0.6% mom. The yoy rate deteriorated from -5.6% in July to -6.7%. This is pretty dire.”
“French industrial performance has been more positive than Germany’s in recent months. However, August was a poor month for France. Industrial production fell 0.9% mom and 1.4% yoy. This is still better than Germany but it is heading in the same direction.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce
EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2550 as Brexit talks drag
GBP/USD extends its losses and falls toward 1.2550 as Brexit optimism fades. Intense weekend talks have failed to result in an accord. Negotiations continue ahead of the EU Summit.
USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle
A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.
Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1495 region.
Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue
Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.